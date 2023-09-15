It was fantastic to be on VACCINE SAFETY RESEARCH FOUNDATION Live last night to discuss our recent NYC court victory (backed by Children’sHealth Defense) vaccine mandates, religious exemptions and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s run for President with Livio Sanchez.

Tony Lyons, who is the co-chair of American Values 2024, is interviewed at length after my interview, where he discusses the corruption of the Democratic National Committee’s rigged primary election process being rigged to ensure Kennedy can not win.

Watch on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v3hhy5q-vsrf-livestream-94-is-the-fix-in-an-update-from-american-values-2024.html