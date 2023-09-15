Michael Kane and Tony Lyons on VSRF Live
Discussing Recent NYC Teacher Court Win and RFK Jr. for President
It was fantastic to be on VACCINE SAFETY RESEARCH FOUNDATION Live last night to discuss our recent NYC court victory (backed by Children’sHealth Defense) vaccine mandates, religious exemptions and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s run for President with Livio Sanchez.
Tony Lyons, who is the co-chair of American Values 2024, is interviewed at length after my interview, where he discusses the corruption of the Democratic National Committee’s rigged primary election process being rigged to ensure Kennedy can not win.
Watch on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v3hhy5q-vsrf-livestream-94-is-the-fix-in-an-update-from-american-values-2024.html
Very nice! I'm so pleased with the amount of coverage your case has received so far. Viva and Barnes covered it briefly in their Sunday show this past week, too. Looking forward to further updates!