MEDICAL FREEDOM: From NY to the Whitehouse
Michael Kane guest hosts The Shannon Joy Show
Last week I was a guest host for The Shannon Joy Show covering MEDICAL FREEDOM: From NY to the Whitehouse.
You can watch the full show here:
MEDICAL FREEDOM: From NY to the Whitehouse
Topics covered include:
KENNEDY FOR HEALTH website, Which outlines Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s medical freedom platform when he becomes the next President of the United States
Medical Freedom in New York in 2024, with John Gilmore
Honest Media interview with Nikos Biggs-Chiropolos