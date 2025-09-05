Right now every branch of federal government is actively engaged in bringing back religious exemptions to vaccination for kids to attend school in all 50 states, as well as to protect religious exemption in the 45 states that currently have it.

CONGRESS

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) has introduced the GRACE Act that would deny all federal education funds to any state or organization that denies religious exemptions to vaccination. You can take action to support this bill by clicking here:

Support the GRACE Act! Bring Religious Exemptions to Vaccination Back to All 50 States! Michael Kane · Aug 21 Four states have made religious exemptions to vaccination illegal and similar actions are being discussed in state legislatures around the country. While public health policy is constitutionally given to the states, any state public health law must be in line with the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, which provides the right to free ex… Read full story

EXECUTIVE BRANCH

Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is actively involved in fighting to protect and regain religious exemptions. The Secretary’s Office of Civil Rights (HHS OCR) has issued two letters warning states that denying religious exemption to vaccination is illegal, and likely to result in billions of dollars in federal Vaccines for Children (VFC) funds being completely cut off. The first letter was sent to W. Virginia and the second was sent to the entire nation.

JUDICAL BRANCH

There are multiple lawsuits fighting to bring back the religious exemption to vaccination in New York as well as the other states that have banned such exemptions. Right now Aaron Siri is petitioning SCOTUS to hear Miller v. McDonald which deals with Amish communities in New York whose schools are being shutdown and fined for not having vaccine requirements. Just a few days ago 20 Attorneys General submitted an amicus brief to the court in support of this lawsuit. I posted a tweet about this earlier in the week. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon retweeted it on her personal account and the Acting Director of the CDC Jim O’Neill liked the tweet from his personal account.