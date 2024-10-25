This is a BIG WIN for religious and medical freedom in the federal courts. Six transit workers in San Francisco who lost their jobs for declining COVID vaccination were awarded $1 million a piece in a jury trial.

How does this apply to OUR NYC CASES?

We can compare this to our federal cases - Kane v de Blasio, Keil v. NYC and New Yorkers for Religious Liberty v NYC.

Our NYC cases have still not made it out of the injuctive phase. Meaning, for three years we have been seeking EMERGENCY RELIEF because we are facing immediate harm. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in NYC has delayed this in a major way by not ruling on our request for an injunction for over 20 months.

So we have stalled there.

Eventually, it is possible that our case(s) will go before a jury just as the San Francisco case did, and be ruled upon. However we need to make it out of the injuctive phase that we are stalled in before we know if this can happen.

I am hoping to have Sujata Gibson on CHD TV this Tuesday, 10am, to discuss this case and it’s implication for fired NYC unvaccinated workers.

