MAHA Institute Presents MEVI: Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury
Live from Washington DC today, March 9, 2026 Starting at 11am ET
Watch the livestream starting today at 11am ET at any of the following links:
MAHA Institute: https://www.mahainstitute.us/mevirt
MAHA Institute on X: https://x.com/MAHA_Institute/status/2031021104542933447?s=20
CHD TV: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/make-america-healthy-again-maha-watch/mevi-round-table-massive-epidemic-of-vaccine-injury/
Teachers for Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.