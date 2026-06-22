Buy tickets now:

https://dutytodisobey.ticketspice.com/long-island-ny

Buy tickets now:

https://dutytodisobey.ticketspice.com/long-island-ny

Join Michael Kane, John Gilmore and Rita Palma for a roundtable discussion after a screening of DUTY TO DISOBEY in Westbury Long Island.

Anyone who refused the Covid shot or who was injured by it needs to see this film, it is critical and absolutely phenomenal!

Date and Time June 30th 2026 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM EDT

Location Name AMC Raceway 10

Address 1025 Corporate Dr, Westbury, NY, 11590 US

Directions Google, Bing, MapQuest

Buy tickets now:

https://dutytodisobey.ticketspice.com/long-island-ny