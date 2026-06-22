LONG ISLAND Screening of DUTY TO DISOBEY
With Roundtable discussion led by Michael Kane, John Gilmore and Rita Palma
Buy tickets now:
https://dutytodisobey.ticketspice.com/long-island-ny
Buy tickets now:
https://dutytodisobey.ticketspice.com/long-island-ny
Join Michael Kane, John Gilmore and Rita Palma for a roundtable discussion after a screening of DUTY TO DISOBEY in Westbury Long Island.
Anyone who refused the Covid shot or who was injured by it needs to see this film, it is critical and absolutely phenomenal!
Date and Time
June 30th 2026 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM EDT
Location Name
AMC Raceway 10
Address
1025 Corporate Dr, Westbury, NY, 11590 US
Directions