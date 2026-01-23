Listen to the Full Recording: NYC Fired Workers ZOOM Call from Jan 22
With Sujata Gibson and Christina Martinez
Zoom Call from Thursday, January 22
Watch here: https://zoom.us/clips/share/VZuHPUVJSqeSy0f1yy5c3g
Passcode: nycjustice26!
Speakers you will hear include:
Sujata Gibson, Civil Rights Attorney
Christina Martinez, Civil Rights Attorney
Michael Kane, Founder of Teachers for Choice & Director of Advocacy with Children’s Health Defense
