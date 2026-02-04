Feds for Freedom Interviews Michael Kane & Matt Connor on NYC's 'Bait & Switch' Reinstatement Process
The reinstatement that wasn't --- Teachers for Choice and Bravest for Choice discuss unvaccinated workers in NYC
NYC Promised Reinstatement: the Bait & Switch | Michael Kane & Matt Connor | The Feds
Fantastic conversation with the Executive Director of Feds for Freedom Stephanie Weidle discussing the bait-&-switch reinstatement of fired unvaccinated NYC workers. Feds for Freedom is an amazing organization that formed in opposition to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates from President Joe Biden on federal workers.
This is deeply troubling stuff, really apprieciate the detailed breakdown here. The bait and switch tactic used on these workers who stood by thier principles is genuinely disturbing. When institutions promise reinstatement but then create impossible bureaucratic hurdles, it erodes trust in a way that's hard to repair.
