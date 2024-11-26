Lincoln Restler is the Turkey that Wants Unvaccinated NYC Workers to Starve
Call Restler now and tell him SUPPORT RESOLUTION 5!
Yesterday in Brooklyn, NY WORKERS FOR CHOICE gave away turkeys to unvaccinated NYC workers who were fired for not getting the COVID shot. It was extremely successful and great to help our fellow workers who need some support.
We also drew attention to the fact that Restler opposes RESOLUTION 5 which calls for all unvaccinated workers to be brought back to our jobs. Below are images of many of the people who came to support the action
You can watch Michael Kane interview Sophy Medina and Rosangel Perez about the action on CHD TV here:
***
Also, Joshua Stylman wrote an Open Letter to Restler asking him to support RESOLUTION 5 and shining a light on the Draconian policies Restler supported during COVID:
I don't understand.
How is one guy able to stop things in that city council?
Is it run like corrupt Congress where they created this bullshit position called speaker that can stop things?
Democracy my ass, it's an oligarchy.
Find out who is backing him and what secret organization is funding him.. These people do not deserve civility, they are traitors to everything good, no respect needed... He is doing this because his puppet master told him to, that is how he got in office, so he can do the bidding of his puppet master, find out who that is and publicize it..