Yesterday in Brooklyn, NY WORKERS FOR CHOICE gave away turkeys to unvaccinated NYC workers who were fired for not getting the COVID shot. It was extremely successful and great to help our fellow workers who need some support.

We also drew attention to the fact that Restler opposes RESOLUTION 5 which calls for all unvaccinated workers to be brought back to our jobs. Below are images of many of the people who came to support the action

You can watch Michael Kane interview Sophy Medina and Rosangel Perez about the action on CHD TV here:

***

In front of Lincoln Restler’s office, Brooklyn, NY, 11-25-24

Turkey give-away for unvaccinated fired workers in NYC

Also, Joshua Stylman wrote an Open Letter to Restler asking him to support RESOLUTION 5 and shining a light on the Draconian policies Restler supported during COVID: