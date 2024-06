CNN is refusing to let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the presidential debate stage.

LET’S RALLY FOR BOBBY!

Friday, June 21

11.00 am - we will gather at 30 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001 Located in: Hudson Yards

EVENT : Sign Up For Rally for Here!

This is a Peaceful Demonstration from Concerned Citizens who support bobby, Please follow orderly rules set by organizer.