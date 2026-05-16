I want to personally thank Larry Sharpe for coming out to our rally in the Bronx on May 15 where we rallied at Senator Gustavo Rivera’s office against four bad vaccine bills the Senator may move forward as chair of the Senate health committee. You can lean more about that here:

Larry has taken on an extremely controversial issue in New York politics: vaccine mandates for children attending summer camps. New York continues expanding public health regulations, but are these new rules necessary, effective, or government overreach?

Larry did an outstanding job of breaking down this bill by focusing on the floor debate that happened in Albany dealing with S3958A (the summer camp vaccine bill). Watch Larry’s stream on this topic on any of the following platforms:

YouTube

X

RUMBLE

https://rumble.com/v79ps6k-gov-shack-no.-71-vaxx-mandates-for-camps-in-new-yorklive-talk-and-fundraise.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1GZMP1V5ws/

GETTR

https://gettr.com/streaming/p3zzelvddfe

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In this live stream Larry breaks down the latest policies involving vaccination requirements for camps, children’s health regulations, parental rights, and medical freedom. Should the government have the authority to require vaccines for participation in camps and youth activities? What’s the difference between private and public camps, and should parents still have a choice?



Larry also examines the debate over religious exemptions, medical exemptions, and individual liberty. Are these mandates about protecting public health—or creating a precedent for broader government control in the future? Could similar rules eventually extend into other areas of life?



What do Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman think about these mandates, and how might this issue shape the 2026 and 2028 elections in New York?



I’ll share my analysis, discuss real policy alternatives, and take your LIVE questions and comments.



Join the conversation about medical freedom, public health, parental rights, and the future of New York policy.



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#MedicalFreedom #ParentsRights #VaccineMandates #NYPolitics #KathyHochul #BruceBlakeman #PublicHealth #ChildrensHealth