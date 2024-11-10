Very important message from John Gilmore and Autism Action Network:

The most important thing about Donald Trump’s victory is that his embrace of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda gives all of us reasonable hope that we will finally have honest and effective responses, solutions and prevention for autism, vaccine injury and the host of other public health disasters caused primarily by corruption at the alphabet agencies that are supposed to protect us.

The President-Elect has said repeatedly that he will let Kennedy “go wild” cleaning up the agencies, and solving the many, many problems with food, drugs and vaccines. Kennedy is already putting together the team he will need to achieve those goals. He will need a lot of talented minds to take on the task. But more than that, Kennedy will need an informed and mobilized citizens’ army to counter the ferocious resistance he will meet.

This win is just the beginning of what will be an immense political struggle. Kennedy will need President Trump to fully support his agenda. He will need millions of people ready to act as a rapid response team as the fight gets more intense. Members of Congress will need to be pushed, social media storms will need to be generated, propaganda from the opposition will need to be challenged, existing medical freedom groups will need to pull together to educate the public, coordinate action and mobilize members. Many lawsuits will be needed. MAHA needs to be a big, visible presence at the inauguration. Boycotts will need organizing. Soon, we will need to get at least 100,000 people to Washington. We will need to keep Trump focused and committed.

Kennedy is taking on some of the richest and most powerful institutions in the world: the drug companies who collectively spend more money on lobbying than any other industry, the entrenched health bureaucracies in Washington, Pharma-aligned members of Congress and their staffs, the medical infrastructure, the legacy media who are dependent on Pharma advertising, the Democratic Party who up to this point have decided that they will be on the wrong side of history in this fight. And that does not account for any of the resistance in the fights with Big Food and Big Ag.

Fortunately for Kennedy, the Republicans won a majority of seats in the US Senate, at least 53 at this point. The pundits are saying the GOP will keep its majority in the House. Congress will have no excuses not to move on the new legislation that we need. But we will need to push Congress relentlessly to get them to do the right thing.

Our struggle will be as historically important as the abolition movement, women’s suffrage, or the civil rights movement, and the stakes are just as high. All these movements took decades. We have already fought for decades. Kennedy’s first major article on vaccine safety appeared 20 years ago. Perhaps we have more decades ahead of us.

In a speech on Tuesday night, Kennedy described this victory as the “barbarians coming over the walls.” Many barbarians will be needed to take the city.

Join the barbarians.

AutismActionNetwork.org