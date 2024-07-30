Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a full platform to protect bodily autonomy and medical freedom when he is elected president. You can find it at www.KennedyforHealth.com

It includes:

✓ All vaccines must be subject to pre-license placebo-controlled studies, just as other pharmaceutical products are.

✓ End financial conflicts of interest that plague the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Institute of Health (NIH), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) via executive orders.

✓ Make it illegal for any government agency to financially benefit from any pharmaceutical product regulated or licensed by the government.

✓ Sign and implement a treaty banning all gain-of-function research globally.

✓ Direct the NIH and Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to end the practice of allowing pharmaceutical companies to advertise their products to the public.

…and more.

Go to Kennedy for Health to read the entire platform

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to keep bodily autonomy and medical freedom at the top of his campaign. On July 28, Kennedy posted the below bold criticism of the Biden/Harris administration lying about their ‘efforts’ against big pharma on his X account (formerly Twitter).

What other major presidential candidate in July of 2024 is posting boldly about bodily autonomy and medical freedom besides Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

“We finally beat Big Pharma,” says the Biden Harris Administration.

If that is true, then…

Why are kids still mandated over 76 vaccines?

Why are vaccine makers still indemnified when they injure or kill someone?

Why are there no thorough long-term studies showing all-cause mortality and that the vaccines are truly safe and effective?

Why did Pfizer make over $100 Billion in 2022 from the pandemic that you mandated?

How much did your mandates give to all the vaccine companies?

You may have capped a few prices, that’s great, but have you ended the corruption in pharma? I don't think so. But I will end it. #KennedyShanahan24 Kennedy24.com