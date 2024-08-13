Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was removed from the presidential ballot in New York yesterday by Judge Christina Ryba. The judge ruled Kennedy is not a New York resident and, therefore, she invalidated over 100,000 signatures the Kennedy campaign secured to get him on the presidential ballot in New York.

Kennedy has stated he will appeal, posting on X:

This case is an assault on New York voters who signed in record numbers to place me on their ballot. The DNC has become a party that uses lawfare in place of the democratic election process. We will appeal and we will win.

We predicted Kennedy would lose at the trial level in a post last week. We are confident he will win on appeal, but only time will tell.

Judge Ryba, who ruled against Kennedy, has accusations of ethical misconduct in her past, having been fired for bringing politics into the court she worked for. While working as a lawyer in an appellate court, and running to be elected as a judge, Ryba used the name of her boss Judge Karen Peters in her campaign materials seeking to win an election. Peters was not happy about this, and fired Ryba because of it and other troubling behaviors that were also ethical violations.

Holden Culotta documented this history today on X.