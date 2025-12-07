The Supreme Court conference for Kane v. City of New York was rescheduled, so the Justices did not discuss our case on Friday, December 5. There is no reason presented as to why it was rescheduled, but it is nothing to be concerned about. This conference will be rescheduled to a date in the near future. You can follow updates on the Kane docket here:

https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/docketfiles/html/public/25-126.html

I want to remind everyone Kane v City of New York was originally Kane v. de Blasio and has been permanently combined with Keil v. City of New York. The Keil case was launched by Educators for Freedom. The combined case represents fired unvaccinated NYC teachers and educators whose religious exemptions to vaccination were illegally denied by the City.

The current combined case is backed by Children’s Health Defense, Alliance Defending Freedom and Nelson Madden Black. I want to personally thank everyone who contributed their prayers to our pending case this week (and always). Prayer is powerful; prayer works. When we get a new conference date we will humbly ask for your support in prayer yet again.

And as always thank you to all the fired unvaccinated NYC workers who have been in this struggle with me for over four years. We continue on and forge forward 🙏 🙏 🙏

***

Note: The past two weeks at this Substack were entirely devoted to the reinstatement of fired unvaccinated NYC workers and the Kane SCOTUS case. Starting tomorrow we will resume coverage beyond just these topics, including controversial topics.