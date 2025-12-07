Teachers for Choice

User's avatar
Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
7h

Keep fighting for justice no matter how many times they postpone hearing this case. There was never a reason to order a vax mandate to begin with nor any reason to deny anybody's desire NOT to take this shot to keep their jobs. While I was too dangerous from 2021 to 2023 to teach in NYC, the state of Tennessee had no problem with me in their schools. Not one teacher in TN was ever faced with any type of mandate to continue teaching and keep their jobs. I'm praying for everybody in this lawsuit that justice be served soon and everybody made whole.

1 reply by Michael Kane
Kerrylee's avatar
Kerrylee
5h

A friend sent a clip of a teacher being arrested in Ireland for refusing to call a male and female based on his religious beliefs with a header that Ireland has fallen. A success in your case, I think, will go beyond vaccines. It will re-establish truth over Enlightenment insanity.While it defined itself as freeing humans from superstition, Enlightenment brought in the worship of science and social sciences.

1 reply by Michael Kane
