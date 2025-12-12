The Supreme Court conference for Kane v. City of New York was rescheduled for today, December 12, 2025, and it appears to be set to move forward today. As we have asked in the past please offer your prayers to the unvaccinated educators in this case whose religious exemptions to vaccination were illegally denied by NYC.

The docket for this case can be found here:

https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/docketfiles/html/public/25-126.html

I want to remind everyone Kane v City of New York was originally Kane v. de Blasio and has been permanently combined with Keil v. City of New York. The Keil case was launched by Educators for Freedom. The combined case represents fired unvaccinated NYC teachers and educators whose religious exemptions to vaccination were illegally denied by the City.

The current combined case is backed by Children’s Health Defense, Alliance Defending Freedom and Nelson Madden Black. I want to personally thank everyone who contributed their prayers to our pending case last week, and everyone who offers their prayers now as well.