You are invited to join the famed Brownstone Supper Club for an evening of dinner, cocktails, and friends of the Brownstone Institute, featuring Children’s Health Defense President and CEO Mary Holland.

A leader in the health freedom movement for more than two decades, she is the author or editor of several books and articles on vaccines, including Turtles All the Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth and The HPV Vaccine on Trial: Seeking Justice for a Generation Betrayed. Before joining CHD, she was a professor for many years at the NYU School of Law and Columbia Law School teaching human rights advocacy and lawyering skills.

Mary will speak about The Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury (MEVI). Guests will have a chance to engage in a discussion with Mary and ask questions.

Tickets for the dinner event on Monday, May 11, 2026 are limited.

We hope you’ll join Mary and the Brownstone Supper Club in Manhattan for exceptional company, great food and riveting conversation.

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Venue: Portable Provisions, 220 E 81st St, Manhattan, NY 10028

Cost: $80 per person

Attire: Open

Reserve Tickets

For additional information, please visit the event page.