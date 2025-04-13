Jim Walden has come out in full support of reinstating fired unvaccinated workers with backpay. Now he needs our help to make sure he gets on the ballot for Mayor of NYC.

Walden’s campaign is hiring motivated individuals to help get out the vote!. This is a great opportunity for outgoing, reliable people who care about civic engagement and want to make a difference.

If you are interested, contact: John Johnston, 404-718-0450, windsorterraceconsulting@gmail.com,

Requirements (Must-Haves):



- **18 years or older** with **valid U.S. government-issued ID**

- **U.S. Citizen** (Required by law)

- Comfortable **approaching strangers** in public and asking them to support a candidate

- Willing and able to **work outside** and be on your feet for extended periods

- **Reliable cell phone**

- Open to **any political party affiliation**



**What We’re Looking For:**

- **Detail-oriented** and able to follow clear, precise instructions

- **Reliable and honest** – we depend on you to represent our cause with integrity

- **Sales, retail, or customer service experience** is a plus

- **Experience with ballot initiatives or signature gathering** is helpful, but not required – we provide training!

**Key Duties:**

- Approach and engage voters in public places

- Deliver a clear and persuasive message about the candidate

- Follow all legal and campaign protocols



**Job Types:**

- **Part-time**

- **Temporary**



**Compensation:**

- **Paid every two weeks by check**



Join a team that’s passionate about democracy and public engagement. Let’s hit the streets and make change happen!