Jeremiah Hosea Interviews Michael Kane
THE BASELINE - Michael Kane, Teachers for Choice, and the COVID Era
This was a fantastic conversation!invited me onto THE BASELINE to discuss COVID, Medical Freedom, censorship and more. Greatly appreciate being on his platform and look forward to doing it again soon:
Listen to the 1-hour interview here: https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-61/
Brilliant interview! I so identified with this. And thanks for the laughs.
Good interview!
Chomsky disappointed me when he gate kept about 911, saying that the official story explains it all. I understand someone not wanting to look into it, but when they do this counter to asking questions, they're bullshit agents 😂.
Same with Matt Taibbi and even Assange. They also downplayed looking into 911 multiple times.
As for the shots, like remdesevir, they were chosen because of their known toxicity.
Michael, can you tell the CHD people that it's not because of the mRNA or spike protein they're focusing on. Those are distractions from the past, way before mRna or spike protein.
The platform of the lipids is the issue!
https://robc137.substack.com/p/years-before-mrna-and-spike-protein