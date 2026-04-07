Censorship and free speech: two topics that have been relevant since time began. On CHD TV I interviewed hosted Mary Holland, Jeffrey Tucker and Dr. Aaron Kheriaty who had full updates on Missouri v. Biden and Kennedy v. Biden - two landmark cases dealing with government censorship that have both been settled just last month.

Followed by… Vani Hari is a leading voice in the healthy food movement, advocating for ingredient transparency and company accountability. She joins “Good Morning CHD” to provide context for an upcoming People vs. Poison rally taking place, on site, the same day as an important Supreme Court case. Tune in to learn all about it!

Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/is-there-free-speech-in-america--the-people-vs-poison/