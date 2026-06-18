I interview Sujata Gibson and O’Brian Pastrana on CHD TV detailing the horrors of O’Brian’s vaccine injury and job loss. Watch the full interview here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/vaccine-injured--fired--reforming-the-regulatory-state/

Everyone needs to come to court to support O’Brian!

Monday, June 22, 2026 at 2:00pm.

Location: Thurgood Marshall U.S. Courthouse, 40 Foley Square, NYC 17th Floor, Room 1703

O’Brian Pastrana was injured not once, but twice by the Covid shot. Even though he was clearly injured by the first shot, NYC & FDNY forced him to get the second one to keep his job which permanently disabled him.

He is fighting for his full pension, but the courts denied him, so he has appealed. His attorneys are Sujata Gibson and Christina Martinez, backed by Children’s Health Defense.

O’Brian needs our support at the courthouse!