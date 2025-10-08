This is my favorite CHD TV show of 2025!

In the first half I interview my friend, the legendary

. We discuss everything from the upcoming CHD Conference he is speaking at, to the “vaccine debate” he and

participated in last month in the Bronx, to behind the scenes secrets on what really happened planning the historic DEFEAT THE MANDATES rally in Washington, DC on January 22, 2022.

Following that, I have an amazing conversation with the brilliant Dr.

where we break down the recent, shocking, 13-minute long report from 60 MINUTES where they covered the Vaccine Court in-depth.

Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/moment-of-truth-chd-conference-in-austin--cbs-exposes-vaccine-court-failures/

Both Dr. Kory and Dr. Nass have phenomenal Substacks everyone should be subscribed to:

Dr. Pierre Kory on Substack:

Dr. Meryl Nass on Substack: