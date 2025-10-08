Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
37m

The World Order sets up countless groups to promote any type of idea, and then sets up other groups to fanatically oppose them, but the masters have no dedication to anything except slavery." The World Order Eustace Mullins 1992

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
41m

Wary of Kory and Kirsch as CO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Kane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture