First, Mary Holland discusses Joe Biden issuing a preemptive pardon for Dr. Anthony Fauci, as well as highlights from the inauguration speech of President Donald Trump.
Then I talk with my partner John Gilmore from Autism Action Network about the wild success we had in Albany, NY where over 400 Medical Freedom Fighters came to the Capitol to fight for THE HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA.
There are some great highlights in this show of speeches from Del Bigtree, Mary Holland and others at the MAHA Rally in Albany, NY.
Michael,
all military personnel just got a complete 'amnesty' from rejecting the covid shots, order was signed yesterday!
Everyone of you is the same citizen of this country, so please remind the President about your issue.
Great news and it looks like the tide has changed.
Casey and Callie Means are suspiciously avoiding the V though and RFK backpedaled.
Despite that, I'm not worried anymore.
They underestimated humanity.
What they tried to do with COVID showed how naturally resilient we are, even if delayed and not conscious.
We are witnessing evolutionary psychology in motion.
This is what they gambled on and almost succeeded in doing. But because they lost, we gained knowledge of the predator class, even if subconscious like animals do.
That's why now they are on a blitzkrieg of propaganda of fear, uncertainty, and doubt. People are no longer reacting to it like they used to. And we even reacted differently to past generations. Genetics the same, but the environments were different.