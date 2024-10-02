From our friends at Autism Action Network:

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), in their usual manner, is completely ignoring the constitutional rights of New Yorkers in the pursuit of their own agenda.

There will be a court hearing today, Wednesday, October 2, at 3:30 pm by the Supreme Court in Suffolk County, NY to decide whether the NYSDOH should be stopped from banning from school all children who were patients of Wild Child Pediatrics. NYSDOH is basing their action on the assumption by NYSDOH that the parents of those children submitted false vaccination records.

Please watch the hearing via Zoom today to let the Court know the public cares about this issue. Invitation is below.

Attorneys for the families are requesting a temporary restraining order on expelling the students from school. A similar request for a temporary restraining order in Nassau County was denied recently.

Julie DeVuorno, the proprietor of Wild Child Pediatrics, pled guilty in September of 2023 to selling forged COVID-19 vaccination record cards. Now NYSDOH is assuming that all vaccine records ever submitted by Wild Child are also fraudulent.

NYSDOH sent letters to schools where children who were formerly patients at Wild Child are enrolled advising the schools to expel children who could not submit proof of vaccination by a practice other than Wild Child, or submit titers for the limited number of vaccines for which the NYSDOH accepts titers.

NYSDOH’s own policy is that titers do not establish that children received a vaccine.

Submitting a false document to the state is a crime. NYSDOH is ASSUMING every parent of a child that was in the Wild Child practice is guilty of committing a crime without due process.

Topic: 2:24-cv-06836-NJC-LGD, Kolar et al v. The New York State Department of Health et al, Status Conference 10-2-24

Time: Oct 2, 2024 03:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join ZoomGov Meeting

https://nyed.zoomgov.com/j/1608658571?pwd=GmqCiCsB50aLQ7LvPPann422v69eNK.1

Meeting ID: 160 865 8571

Passcode: 929015

