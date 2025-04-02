We need as many people as possible at the courthouse this Monday, April 7 at 9am

Queens Supreme Court, 88-11 Sutphin Blvd Queens, NY 11435

This case was filed by attorney Jimmy Wagner on behalf of Minority Leader Joann Ariola and at least 5 City Council members who are seeking to depose former-Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials to find out what really happened in NYC during the COVID crisis.

The summary inquiry is not directly seeking financial damages nor to bring anyone back to work, but rather to simply ask critical questions of those who were in power during the most significant modern crisis in NYC of our lifetimes.

There is a chance that the judge will adjourn the case on April 7, pushing oral arguments off to the following week. Nevertheless we believe it is critical that we pack the courtroom full of concerned citizens who support this case moving forward as is legally required by the City Charter.

Shout out goes to NY DEJURE who pioneered this form of legal argument based off of their own reading and analysis of NYC’s Charter, which is the fundamental legal document that provides the framework upon which the city operates.