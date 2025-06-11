On behalf of Teachers for Choice, I submitted my public comment to HHS regarding the “Health Technology Ecosystem” today. Everyone has until June 16 to submit a comment, and every American needs to do so. Feel free to use mine as a template or example to work from.

Comments can be submitted to HHS at the following link:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/05/16/2025-08701/request-for-information-health-technology-ecosystem

Below is the comment I submitted:

My name is Michael Kane, I am the founder of TEACHERS FOR CHOICE, a group of educators from New York who opposes all medical mandates to access society.

When it comes to health technology my primary concern is privacy rights for patients as well as parental rights. My requests are pretty straightforward:

1. There should be absolutely no digital ID requirement for any human being to access healthcare in America, ever.

2. No one should be forced to provide any biometric data to access healthcare in America, ever.

3. Under no circumstances should any wearable technology ever be mandated on any human for any healthcare purpose. Informed consent must always be the standard.

4. Everyone should have "the right to be forgotten," meaning if AI or other technological tools are being used to gather data on a patient it should be up to the individual if that data is stored or deleted.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Michael Kane

Founder, TEACHERS FOR CHOICE

TeachersforChoice.org