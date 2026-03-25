Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

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Diane's avatar
Diane
3h

I wonder if NYS politicians will ever fully grasp the damage that the EUA untested vaccines and the mandates did to the NYS workforce, both through vax injury and through the unlawful firings. Thank you to all the dedicated workers and families who went to Albany to demand justice and protection for all harmed by these shots and by mandates.

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AJoy's avatar
AJoy
4h

🙌🙌🙌

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