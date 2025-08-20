TONIGHT

New York, Zoom, 8/20, 7:30 pm

How to get a Medical Exemption for your Child

The Courts have Changed Everything!

Recent federal court decisions have changed everything about how medical exemptions for vaccine mandates are issued in New York.

Chad Davenport, Esq, was the attorney in two of those key decisions, and he will be describing what has changed and what you need to do to get a medical exemption for your child.

The law in New York has always said the decision on a medical exemption from a vaccine mandate rests with the child's physician (NY Public Health Law Sec. 2164 (8)). Andrew Cuomo and the departments of health (State and NYC) perverted the law to give that authority to the person running an individual school. And the person running the school had better do what they are told by the departments of health, or they are threatened with a $2000 per day fine.

Even worse than that is that under Gov. Kathy Hochul the departments of health are trying to revoke as many longstanding religious exemptions as possible!

This presentation is free. Autism Action Network has been fighting to change medical exemption laws for at least a decade and the fight is not over yet.

Please make it possible for us to keep up that fight by:

Recent federal court decisions, though, have made it clear that the authority to provide a medical exemption lies with the child's physician, not unqualified school employees or schools' consulting physicians, and that the departments of health have no authority to second guess the child's physician.

The schools and the departments of Health are not going to rollover and play dead. As always, we will have to continue to fight for our rights, and to protect our children. Learn what you need to do with this presentation.

The presentation will be recorded, but it will be distributed ONLY to people who have registered

