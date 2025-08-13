Today over 200 people came to the Eastern District federal courthouse in Long Island to support Sarah Doe. Sarah was kicked out of school after 7 valid medical exemptions to vaccination were denied by Oceanside school district, as reported by Daily Wire.

But today in court Sarah won!

Her attorney Sujata Gibson was phenomenal, arguing in the courtroom relentlessly for over an hour. I was absolutely stunned when the judge ruled directly from the bench and ordered an emergency preliminary injunction to allow Sarah back to school this September. That is something that almost never happens in federal court!

The case is backed by Children’s Health Defense. If you want to see more victories like this, please consider donating to Children’s Health Defense by clicking here:

DONATE to CHD

Above is a photo of Sarah with her parents, her attorneys, and a young man named Angelo, who was also injured by vaccines and denied access to school in NYC. He too had multiple valid medical exemptions denied and still cannot attend his school even today. We covered some of Angelo’s story here:

Angelo and his mother arrived to the courthouse late and there were no more seats in the courtroom, and the overflow room was already packed out as well. The court officers were very kind to find two more chairs. Every court official today was fantastic in every way.

News Coverage and Clips

News 12 Long Island covered the story in an extremely positive light. You can watch a brief clip of that coverage on X here

Watch video from CHD showing Sarah exit the courthouse and her attorney Sujata Gibson explain how historic this day in court was here

You can also watch Sarah Doe make brief statements in front of the courthouse after her victory here