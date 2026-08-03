Historic Image: Fauci feels the heat in Washington DC on July 29, 2026
Standing behind Dr. Anthony Fauci we see CHD President Mary Holland, CHD Chief Advancement Officer Giorgio Zeolla, CIA Whistleblower and Feds for Freedom cofounder Jim Erdman, FOX News’ Laura Ingraham, LTC Theresa Long and more who were directed by Senator Bernie Moreno to rise. This was during the Homeland Security hearing where Dr. Fauci plead the fifth 111 times refusing to answer a single question.
Senator Moreno was asking everyone in the hearing room to stand if they were negatively impacted by the “advice” and lies that Dr. Fauci promoted during Covid.
Watch the full hearing here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/fauci-hearing-live-coverage/