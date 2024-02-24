American Values 2024 (AV24) is a Super Pac dedicated to getting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. elected President of the United States in the 2024 election, though it is not affiliated with Kennedy’s campaign. AV24 is the group responsible for putting out the retro-commercial promoting RFK Jr. that aired during the Superbowl. You can watch that ad on Instagram here:

Or watch the ad on Twitter here.

This amazing commercial was produced by hip-hop and rock & roll legend Rick Rubin. For those who don’t know, Rubin cofounded Def Jam Records with Russell Simmons. He has produced legendary groups including RUN DMC, LL Cool J, Public Enemy, Beastie Boys, as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, Rage Against the Machine, Aerosmith, Linkin Park, System of a Down and much more.

Here is a clip of Rubin discussing the process of producing the Super Bowl commercial for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with Aubrey Marcus:

American Values 2024 is currently working to get Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the ballot in multiple states in America. Learn more about those critical campaigns and how can help by clicking here