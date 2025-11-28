Unvaccinated NYC workers fired from their jobs who want to seek reinstatement need to email their respective agencies before December 5. Below are email addresses for four NYC agencies to use in this process.

If your agency is not listed you need to email the HR department of that agency. If you do not know that email address, please email Phyllis Inserillo at PInserillo@council.nyc.gov. Phyillis is the Chief of Staff for city council minority leader Joann Ariola. They have both been fighting to help unvaccinated workers for years.

If you are even remotely interested in returning to work in NYC you should send this email before December 5. While this is not legal advice I believe it is prudent advice. Sending the email does not commit you to anything other than meeting NYC’s deadline and seeking more information.

Fired Unvaxxed NYC workers should send an email to the appropriate contact before December 5 if interested in reinstatement:

NYC DOE

Send email to: NYCPSServicereturn2025@schools.nyc.gov

NYPD

Send email to: Yonette.GrahamDecaul@nypd.org

FDNY

Send email to: ChiefofPersonnel@fdny.nyc.gov

DSNY

Send email to: HR@dsny.nyc.gov Attention Hyacinth Rose

The above emails are also included on the following flyer:

Below is a template email you can use to finalize your own email:

Hello my name is ___________

I worked as a (say position you held, where it was and for how long).

I am interested in the possibility of being reinstated to work for the City and would like more information regarding the process. I look forward to receiving more information and next steps.

Sincerely;

xxxxx

