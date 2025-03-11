Vickie Paladino is a 2-term City Council member from Queens who is a true Medical Freedom Warrior!

Three years ago in March of 2022, Vickie held a major rally at the Queens Unisphere in Flushing Meadow Park for fired unvaccinated workers. She has also hosted us on the steps of City Hall many times fighting to pass legislation, pass resolutions, and to help us get our jobs back.

Now she needs our help!

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is calling for all our supporters who can to come to Bayside Queens this Saturday, March 15 at 12 noon to help collect petitions to ensure Vickie is on the ballot in her run for City Council. Everyone who runs for office must do this every election cycle. Let’s show Vickie we have her back!

March 15, 12pm to 3pm

210-27 26th Ave., Bayside Bay Terrace Shopping Center

Upper Level Next to the Bay Terrace Movie Theater