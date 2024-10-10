TEACHERS FOR CHOICE has not endorsed Donald Trump at this time, however way more than half of our followers are Trump supporters.

Kamala Harris has zero support from TFC and our followers, so if you are ready to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) and you live in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia or Washington D.C…

…Then you need to get to PENNSYLVANIA to impact this election!

American Values 2024 is launching a Get Out The Vote campaign in partnership with the Mighty American Strikeforce, who has operations in every swing state. Together, we will teach you, train you, protect you, transport you and fund you to go to PA, knock on doors of friendly voters and make sure they get to the polls this November 5th.

Michael Kane, John Gilmore and Rita Palma will be holding a ZOOM TRAINING SESSION this Sunday, October 13, at 7pm ET to explain and answer all your questions. Everyone should come to this training.

Register for that Zoom meeting here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArcOGqpzIsH9cMGS8vUKhmdWAfncG1DXxg