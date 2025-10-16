There are only 3 weekends left before the election in NYC, and Athena Clarke Needs our help!
Remember, she is the only fired unvaccinated worker running for office in NYC. SHE IS ONE OF US!!!
Saturday, OCT 18, 2025 AT 12noon
9820 seaveiw ave Brooklyn, Bayveiw NYCHA housing
MEET AND GREET WITH ATHENA CLARKE FOR CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 46 AND DISCUSS YOUR ISSUES IN COMMUNITY SURVEY FREE HATS, BUTTONS, T-SHIRTS, FLYER AND FOOD
Get more info on Athena Clarke here:
forgive the typos in this post - we needed something up asap so we flew this up way to quick - PLEASE SUPPORT ATHENA EVERYONE!!!