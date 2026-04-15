The attempt to deny state funding for certain types of communication methods is part of a larger agenda - controlled by powerful industry groups - to put constraints on motor-based techniques used by non-speakers across the nation. But advocates, including the descendants of Helen Keller, are speaking up on behalf of those whose rights are being threatened by such legislative actions.

John Gilmore details what is happening with the COMMUNICATION FOR ALL Act in New York; a bill that has passed in the Assembly but was recently hijacked in the Senate.

Plus, Gilmore reviews the latest updates regarding Kathy Hochul’s vaccine power grab in Albany, NY.

Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/helen-kellers-family-supports-spellers-rights--more-cell-towers-less-bees--trees/