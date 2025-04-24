Join Naomi Wolf, Mary Holland, Sophy Medina, John Gilmore, Bobbie Anne Cox, Shannon Joy, Michael Kane, Sujata Gibson and many more in our mission to restore medical freedom in our state.

TAKE ACTION

Click on the links below to send messages to your Assemblymember, State Senator, and Gov. Kathy Hochul asking them to pass The Human Rights Agenda and to STOP the “RFK JR Act.”

Click on the links to take action now!

LET US WORK ACT: Pass A3686/S7207, Let NYC employees fired for refusing the COVID shot return to work

RIGHT TO SUE: Support A4993/S5910, Restore the right to sue for vaccine injuries

Also it is time to call your state senator and state assemblymember and make an appointment to meet with them or a staffer in Albany on May 14.

Find your State Senator here: https://www.nysenate.gov/find-my-senator

Find your state Assembly person here: https://www.nysenate.gov/find-my-senator

***

[This May 14 rally for Medical Freedom in Albany, NY is sponsored by Teachers for Choice, Autism Action Network, Children’s Health Defense and MAHA Action]