Today Teachers for Choice rallied in NYC with Reform Pharma, Children’s Health Defense, Mary Holland, Curtis Cost, Sophy Medina, John Gilmore, Leslie Manookian, Dr. David Rasnick, Kevin Nathaniel & the Spirit Drummers and too many more to name. It was amazing, especially when we went into a musical chant of “STOP. THE SHOTS!” All the ladies were dancing hard on 125 St. in Harlem today.

It was beautiful!

There will be videos coming out on both the Reform Pharma and Children’s Health Defense platforms next week, so keep your eye out for that.

Check out some of the dancing on Instagram, and see some beautiful photos below of the event from Pamela Drew: