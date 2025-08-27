I don’t know if there would be a GRACE Act today if not for the efforts of Cait Corigan and the amazing activism she undertook over the past 3 months. If the GRACE Act becomes law, it could bring back the religious exemption to vaccination in all 50 states.
Watch my interview with Cait here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/grassroots-in-action-the-grace-act--pesticide-bills--hhs-protects-religious-exemptions/
***
Learn more about the GRACE Act here: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/grace-act-strip-federal-funding-schools-ban-religious-exemptions/
One person can make a difference