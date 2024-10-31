Both Bill Gates and Elon Musk are very open about their beliefs on world population, and the two visions are in stark contrast.

Gates believes we have too many people on the planet, and that we must reduce the overall population to conserve vital resources and avoid climate crisis disasters.

Musk believes we have too few people on the planet, and that most nations need to work to increase their birth rates so at minimum we can maintain the current population levels.

Why do these two billionaires see this critical issue so differently?

Shorter lives, climate crisis, declining resources

Bill Gates sees a future where more and more people are competing for less and less resources. He believes we need to reduce population and conserve resources, including reducing the consumption of animal products especially meat. It is noteworthy that Gates wants all of these conservation efforts to happen at the expense of the middle and working class, not the super-rich.

Gates is promoting a world of more and more vaccines / injections that are mandated in order to access society. According to many doctors and scientists such as Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Brian Hooker, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Pierre Kory, and more, many of these injections can actually cause illnesses and deaths.

This is interesting because it seems as if injections causing death and reducing lifespan is in line with Gates agenda to reduce population. When asked about this, Gates is clear that this is not what he is involved in, and he publicly states that he supports injections because they help make people healthier.

This does raise the question of whether Gates is publicly lying about the true intentions behind mass injections.

Mars, military readiness, cyborgs

For Musk, the future of humanity involves deep space exploration to colonize Mars and humans combining with artificial intelligence to become cyborgs.

Currently 70% of young men cannot be recruited to the military due to health issues, especially obesity. This is not a ‘healthy’ population that Musk’s view of the future can be built upon. To explore deep space we will need men (and women) who can withstand extreme physical and psychological challenges; i.e. we will need healthy men and women that are military ready.

Exploring space is a military expedition. Donald Trump lightly referenced this recently when he went on the Joe Rogan show, reminding everyone as President he created the new branch of the military known as Space Force.

In addition to space exploration, if you want to create human cyborgs certainly a healthier human being is more likely to survive the implantation of something like a Neuralink chip in the brain than an unhealthy one. The early trials conducted with primates getting Neuralink implants resulted in the majority of those animals dying. In Elon Musk’s vision of the future, we will need healthy and strong humans to withstand the “cyborg-ing” that he sees as inevitable.

Enter RFK Jr.

It is fascinating that Gates is a huge promoter of forced vaccination while Elon Musk is now clearly aligned with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make American Healthy Again (MAHA) movement and vaccine skepticism. Musk does not agree with everything that Kennedy has put forth on vaccines, but there is a clear alliance as both men are backing Donald Trump for President. On the other hand, we have Gates who has just given $50 million dollars to Kamala Harris, reported to be his first ever political donation.

So it’s Musk v. Gates in the 2024 presidential election, too.

Whoever wins this election may very well predict the next 20 years of what unfolds in public health, as these are clearly two completely different visions of the world ahead of us. In Musk’s world view, we will need healthy humans as the foundation of a space-faring cyborg-evolving civilization. I argue that can only begin by stopping mass injections and ingestion of poisons; or at least reducing these injections and ingestions. If Musk’s future-vision of the world has any chance at becoming reality, an ever-expanding cocktail of injections would have to stop, or at least slow down, while the chemicals and poisons in the food supply would have to be drastically reduced.

Gates’ view is the exact opposite.