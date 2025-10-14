Athena Clarke rallies on the streets of Brooklyn, District 46

October 14, 2025

For immediate release

For press inquiries call 728-288-2048 or email clarkeforcouncil2025@gmail.com

Brooklyn, NY -- As the City Council campaign for District 46 in Brooklyn comes down to the wire, challenger Athena Clarke, who is running to replace incumbent Mercedes Narcisse, has released a statement condemning Narcisse’s failure to follow through on improving life for residents of District 46 in Brooklyn. Clarke has a special focus on seniors and public school students. Narcisse has refused to debate Clarke in any public forum.

Athena Clarke’s statement follows:

“I am running for City Council to turn the tables on our City’s damaging vaccine mandate firings that brought so much harm to City residents health and to our kids’ education. The City stopped me from being a teacher but it will not stop me from serving my City, and I will serve it as Councilmember for district 46 with your vote,” said Clarke.

“The incumbent has failed our district. Despite having 4 years to take action, she has accomplished nothing for our community. In 2021, Mercedes Narcisse said her priorities were to build more affordable housing and set aside a large portion of it for seniors, to create more healthcare facilities to fight the high levels of chronic illness plaguing residents of our district, and to make sure our public school students have “connectivity and technology they need for school,” and “more after-school programs,” Clarke said.

“Yet these have turned out to be empty promises. Not only did Narcisse NOT secure nor create more affordable housing, she is supporting the construction of a homeless shelter on Coyle Street. She assured us the building would be affordable housing, but she has betrayed her promise to us, especially to our seniors, and sided with the profitable shelter industry. Though she claims that since she is a nurse, that the public health is her priority, she also has failed to create more healthcare facilities or programs to reduce chronic illness--even though she is part of the Council’s Committee on Health.”

“Most troubling of all, Narcisse has said nothing and done nothing about the reading and writing crisis in NYC Schools. 50% of our students cannot read or write at grade level. Narcisse is on the Council’s Committee on Education, and has introduced zero legislation that addresses this education and literacy crisis. As a teacher, I have the priorities and skill to stop the education crisis that Narcisse has ignored. Narcisse has been silent on the 275% rise in violent crime in our district as well, even though violent crime is also a public health crisis.”

“Before Narcisse won her Council seat, she was on the record saying that ‘we need to survey City Councilmembers each year to see if promises made are promises kept.’ If there were a survey of we the residents of District 46 about Narcisse, her record would show she made a lot of promises she did not keep. It’s time to elect someone who will do way better for our senior, our children, our families.”

On October 19th, Athena Clarke will be in Marine Park from 4 to 7pm to answer questions from residents and the press.

