Call to action for all NYC unvaccinated fired workers and to all New Yorkers who want to see the NYC Department of Health’s Covid era Commissioners and leaders held accountable for their Covid era policies.

Must be completed by Tuesday 10-21 to have impact:

On October 19th, The NY Post’s Rich Calder wrote an exclusive article entitled, NYC Health Department seeks outside firm to help protect staff still being harassed over COVID protocols. Read the article here: https://nypost.com/2025/10/18/us-news/nyc-health-dept-seeks-outside-firm-to-help-protect-staff-still-being-harassed-over-covid-protocols/

This report is important because its facts show that not only did the NYC Department of Health (NYCDOH) Commissioners and other DOH “leaders” harm tens of thousands of workers (and children, too) with their unjust firings for not getting a COVID shot, but that the NYCDOH is actually still doubling down in 2025 on blaming the unvaccinated.

They claim that people who question DOH’s past actions and seek explanations for the NYCDOH’s harmful pro-big pharma COVID era policies are dangerous and threatening people that the NYCDOH has to “train” their executives to “de-escalate.” The implication that unvaccinated, terminated workers are violent is evident in the Department’s descriptions of this new supposed staff safety training. The NYCDOH is using unvaccinated New Yorkers as an excuse for spending taxpayer money on this bogus and useless project.

Action needed below:

We need for each and every NYC worker, whether you lost your job for refusing a COVID shot, or whether you took the shot under duress and coercion, to write a letter to the editor at letters@nypost.com

Use the following Subject line for your email: NYC Health Department seeks outside firm to help protect staff still being harassed over Covid protocols, Sunday, October 19th

In the body write no more than THREE sentences saying your reaction to this news. At the end of the letter, state your name, your address and phone (the paper needs this to know you are a NY resident and to possibly verify you wrote the letter, they will NOT publish your address or your phone).

Tips for your letter:

---Name at least one of the former Health Commissioners, Dr. Dave Chokshi (under De Blasio) and Dr. Ashwin Vasan (under Eric Adams, though he resigned early under the cloud of the FBI investigation of Adams): both of them were responsible for the vaccine mandate, mask mandates, etc. and consequently are just as responsible for the unlawful mass firings of NYC unvaccinated workers as Bill De Blasio and Eric Adams, and yet both former health commissioners have until now escaped any scrutiny for what was done to us. The public needs to know their names.

---Make this personal to you by stating one or two consequences of the mandate for you. Since the topic is City “health,” and the NYCDOH claims our questions to their execs and staff are causing their staff “ to be burned out, depressed, or quit,” state briefly in your letter what NYC Commissioners’ vaccine mandate or other Covid policy did to you or your family.

The article came out yesterday, 10/19. Letters to the editor need to be submitted by 10/21 AT THE LATEST to have any possibility of being published. It is essential that your letter be very short and that it be submitted by 10/21 to be considered for publication.