Fired Unvaxxed NYC Workers Can Apply for Reinstatement to Their Jobs Now Until December 5, 2025
Fired unvaccinated NYC workers can apply to be reinstated to their jobs from now until December 5, 2025. In order to do so, you must email your agency telling them you want to be reinstated.
Teachers and educators should send an email to:
NYCPSServicereturn2025@schools.nyc.gov
You just need to say you are interested in being reinstated to your job and you would like further information.
We will have the email addresses for other agencies soon including NYPD, FDNY and DSNY. Subscribe to TeachersforChoice.Substack.com to get all updates in real time.
Fantastic. Who would have thought it would take so long. Justice delayed is justice denied.
Congratulations! I hope that you’re successful in your lawsuits to get back pay and damages. The government and employers should never have a say in medical treatments of people/employees. I commend your patience and efforts to get justice. When my employer mandated the vaccine and I didn’t want to take it because of underlying health conditions, I resigned and began teaching as an independent consultant. I worked for a private nonprofit organization, so I did not have teacher retirement and other things on the line. I wish you all the best in your lawsuits and hope you get credit for the years they took away from your service so it counts toward your retirement.