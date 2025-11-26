Fired unvaccinated NYC workers can apply to be reinstated to their jobs from now until December 5, 2025. In order to do so, you must email your agency telling them you want to be reinstated.



Teachers and educators should send an email to:



NYCPSServicereturn2025@schools.nyc.gov

You just need to say you are interested in being reinstated to your job and you would like further information.



We will have the email addresses for other agencies soon including NYPD, FDNY and DSNY.