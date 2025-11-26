Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
9h

Fantastic. Who would have thought it would take so long. Justice delayed is justice denied.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Kane
Smiley1's avatar
Smiley1
36m

Congratulations! I hope that you’re successful in your lawsuits to get back pay and damages. The government and employers should never have a say in medical treatments of people/employees. I commend your patience and efforts to get justice. When my employer mandated the vaccine and I didn’t want to take it because of underlying health conditions, I resigned and began teaching as an independent consultant. I worked for a private nonprofit organization, so I did not have teacher retirement and other things on the line. I wish you all the best in your lawsuits and hope you get credit for the years they took away from your service so it counts toward your retirement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Kane
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture