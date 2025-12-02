Fired NY Workers Request Reinstatement Now!
Latest updates on this process - MUST SEND EMAIL BY FRIDAY DECEMBER 5!
Excellent interview with the amazing Phyllis Inserillo, chief of staff for city council ominority leader Joann Ariola. Phyllis goes over the process of reinstatement for fired unvaccinated workers in NYC - the good, the bad, and the ugly.
Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/fired-ny-workers--request-reinstatement--now--farmers--tricks-of-the-trade/
***REMEMBER*** Fired Unvaxxed NYC workers must send an email to the appropriate contact by Friday, December 5, 2025 if interested in reinstatement:
NYC DOE
Send email to: NYCPSServicereturn2025@schools.nyc.gov
NYPD
Send email to: Yonette.GrahamDecaul@nypd.org
FDNY
Send email to: ChiefofPersonnel@fdny.nyc.gov
DSNY
Send email to: HR@dsny.nyc.gov Attention Hyacinth Rose
NYC DOT
Send email to: JStroughter@dot.nyc.gov
HRA
Send email to: HRSCustomerCare@dss.nyc.gov
Office of Tech & Innovation
Send email to: KGabriel@oti.nyc.gov
Check back as we hope to be adding additional emails
Get more information here:
