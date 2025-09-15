Come peacefully and respectfully, do not bring signs. This is not a rally.

Every MAHA and Kennedy supporter that can get to this hearing in Washington DC on Wednesday, September 17 at 10am, please do! Robert F. Kennedy Jr. needs as many supporters in that room as he can get - Big Pharma will certainly have their supporters there.

Susan Monarez is the former Director of CDC who Kennedy and Trump fired after she held the position for only one month. This hearing has only one purpose - to attack the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). This hearing is being held by the HELP Committee which is chaired by Senator Bill Cassidy who has been opposed to Kennedy’s MAHA agenda.

Date: Wednesday, September 17th, 2025

Time: 10:00am

Location: 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building

https://www.help.senate.gov/hearings/restoring-trust-through-radical-transparency-reviewing-recent-events-at-the-centers-for-disease-control-and-prevention-and-implications-for-childrens-health