Rachel Maniscalco and her beautiful family

On Wednesday April 30, in Staten Island, Rachel Maniscalco’s house caught fire abruptly with no warning. Rachel grabbed her youngest daughter - who was sleeping at the time - out of bed and ran out of the burning house with no shoes on. The damage to her home was substantial and the entire family is now living in a hotel room with their dog.

Donate to Help Rachel NOW!

Thank God no one was hurt.

For those who don’t remember, Rachel has been fighting for medical freedom in New York since 2021 as a leader of the workers movement against vaccine mandates. On Instagram she is known as donotcomplynyc

Rachel quickly became a critical leader of our movement in the streets, at the courthouses, at city hall and in Albany. She has been fighting for all of us for years, now she needs help and we need to be there for her!

BLAST FROM THE PAST: You can watch footage from the Associated Press in August of 2021 where Rachel spoke against vaccine mandates in front of over 3,000 educators and workers at city hall. Her baby girl was just a few months old, strapped in a papoose on her belly while she spoke truth to power on that blazing hot summer day.

Please donate to Rachel’s Give Send Go now:

https://givesendgo.com/tolve-family-fire-recovery-fund?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=tolve-family-fire-recovery-fund

Things have not been easy for Rachel or her family over the past 5 years, but she never complained. Instead she used her platform to help other unvaccinated educators find jobs. She helped homeschooling families find coops and educators to help teach their kids. She looked out for others in our tribe, many desperately looking for even small opportunities to just survive one day at a time.

It has been hard for Rachel to find steady work for herself, but she has always found a way. She has struggled to maintain secure health insurance, and making ends meet has been a daily struggle for her and her husband. Nevertheless they are warriors and survivors and have managed to take care of their family the entire time. It has been hard for Rachel but she has always thanked God that it wasn’t worse, because she always knew it could be worse: we’ve seen just how bad it is for so many of our fellow brothers and sisters fired for refusing the Covid shot.

I have seen Rachel put money up on her own credit card to secure hotel rooms for fired unvaccinated workers who were homeless. Now, today, Rachel and her family are effectively homeless themselves. They need our help so please, give what you can.

May God bless Rachel and her family in their time of need.

Please donate to Rachel’s Give Send Go now:

https://givesendgo.com/tolve-family-fire-recovery-fund?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=tolve-family-fire-recovery-fund