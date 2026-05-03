Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

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Paula Chandler's avatar
Paula Chandler
10h

This is terrible news! Thank goodness no one was hurt.

May I ask was she renting or did she own?

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2 replies by Michael Kane and others
AJoy's avatar
AJoy
2h

Absolutely! Rachel needs all of our help!

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