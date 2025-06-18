A very important debate is happening in the medical freedom movement right now. Can the federal government legally take action to help restore the religious exemption to vaccination in states that have outlawed them?

CHD attorneys say absolutely, yes.

In this show I talk to CHD General Counsel Kim Mack Rosenberg and civil rights attorney Sujata Gibson where they explain why federal action is certainly possible when dealing with religion and the first amendment.

Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/federal-action-and-religious-exemption/