This is fantastic!

The press release we put out today got a number of reporters (both independent and mainstream) making phone calls to NYC union leaders and elected officials. FDNY EMS Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay received some of those calls today, and he has been on the right side of this issue for quite some time now. Local 2507 represents uniformed EMTs, paramedics, and fire inspectors that work for FDNY.

Barzilay released the following statement:

“It is disgraceful that the dedicated and hardworking first responders and other municipal workers cannot yet resume their careers, following the total repeal of New York City’s COVID vaccine mandate. Despite promises of reinstatement from the mayor’s office before the end of 2025, people were duped into believing the right thing was being done by city government. Once more, the bureaucracy is disregarding the experience of this group of workers, toying with their ability to feed their families and protect the public. Reinstatement for these workers must be prioritized, and we hope our new mayor does the legal and humane thing and letting these city workers return to their jobs.”

Now we need to hear from UFA President Andy Ansboro and UFOA President Jim Brosi. They should both be releasing similar statementsAll three of these union leaders testified at the DCAS meeting regarding this rule change and all three expressed full-throated support of its implementation.

Call and email these union leaders and kindly request the follow Oren Barzilay’s lead:

Uniformed Firefighters Association:

President: Andrew Ansbro

IAFF Local 94

(212) 683-4832

Info@ufanyc.org

Uniformed Fire Officers Association:

President Jim Brosi

IAFF Local 854

(212) 293-9300

Administrator@ufoa.org

Read the NY Workers for Choice press release that helped get this statement issued:



Read more coverage of this breaking news from Aimee at Firsthand Media: