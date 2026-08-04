Truthful testimony would further incriminate him. Lies risk more legal jeopardy. No real answers. Just “the Fifth,” celebrity diaries, ignored VAERS signals, and zero remorse.

Senator Ron Johnson joins Mary Holland following the testimony of Anthony Fauci, then Michael Kane continues the conversation with Mary on the new landscape that this watershed moment has opened for medical freedom.

Watch here - https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/faucis-unanswered-questions-with-sen-ron-johnson/