FAUCI'S UNANSWERED QUESTIONS
Mary Holland interviews Senator Ron Johnson in Washington DC
Truthful testimony would further incriminate him. Lies risk more legal jeopardy. No real answers. Just “the Fifth,” celebrity diaries, ignored VAERS signals, and zero remorse.
Senator Ron Johnson joins Mary Holland following the testimony of Anthony Fauci, then Michael Kane continues the conversation with Mary on the new landscape that this watershed moment has opened for medical freedom.
Watch here - https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/faucis-unanswered-questions-with-sen-ron-johnson/
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God protect our health. especially children
Fauci certainly had a large cult-like following that never questioned anything he said. He has a long track record of evil going back to the 1980’s with AZT which was killing people (his AIDS cocktail of drugs). Only now are many of those people seeing through this guy.