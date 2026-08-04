Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

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Alena's avatar
Alena
8h

God protect our health. especially children

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1 reply by Michael Kane
Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
4h

Fauci certainly had a large cult-like following that never questioned anything he said. He has a long track record of evil going back to the 1980’s with AZT which was killing people (his AIDS cocktail of drugs). Only now are many of those people seeing through this guy.

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