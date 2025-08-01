A recent poll that has Mamdani winning the NYC mayor’s race with 50% of the vote was funded by his own supporters and backers. Even though it is a fake poll, Curtis Sliwa still obliterates Adams in it.

blows this polling fraud wide open! Wolf

Amit Singh Bagga’s firm designed and analyzed the poll along with Adam Carlson’s Zenith Research. It was funded through private donations to Bagga, who advised Mamdani’s campaign during the primary on setting up an administration, and was fielded by Verasight.

So: a poll handpicked the most likely Mamdani voters, left out the likely Mamdani non-supporters, his donors funded it, and legacy media is calling that a win. Both polling and news reporting could not be more corrupt than this. In contrast to Mamdani and his theatrical structure of institutional alliances, a new generation of very different leaders in New York City, is also running for office. These young men and women had very different life experiences from Mamdani’s. They were not born to wealth or privilege; their families do not live on “lavish estates” in foreign countries.

In the same Substack post, Dr. Wolf outlines how Democrats are walking away from the party in droves even in NYC, and she highlights how fired unvaccinated workers are at the frontlines of the walk-away movement, representing a substantial portion of the MAHA / Medical Freedom voting block that has become a critical factor in elections across the nation.

